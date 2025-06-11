Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, UK Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers

Hamilton, MINA – Canada, in coordination with Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom, announced on Tuesday the imposition of sanctions and other measures against two far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers for their role in inciting violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported.

The sanctions target Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. In a joint statement, the five governments condemned the two officials for promoting “extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights.”

The statement emphasized that both ministers have used extremist rhetoric that supports the forced displacement of Palestinians and the construction of new Israeli settlements , actions described as “appalling and dangerous.”

Calling their conduct unacceptable, the allies stated they had extensively engaged with the Israeli government on this matter, yet “violent perpetrators continue to act with encouragement and impunity.”

The foreign ministers urged Israel to “uphold its obligations under international law” and to take concrete steps to end “extremist, violent and expansionist rhetoric.”

Although the measures primarily target the West Bank, the statement underlined the broader crisis in Gaza, warning against any illegal transfer of Palestinians or reduction of Gaza’s territory.

The statement also called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian aid, including food to reach civilians in need.

Reaffirming support for a two-state solution, the governments warned that this vision is at risk due to ongoing settler violence and illegal settlement expansion by Israel. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)