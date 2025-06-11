SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, UK Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Hamilton, MINA – Canada, in coordination with Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom, announced on Tuesday the imposition of sanctions and other measures against two far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers for their role in inciting violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported.

The sanctions target Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. In a joint statement, the five governments condemned the two officials for promoting “extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights.”

The statement emphasized that both ministers have used extremist rhetoric that supports the forced displacement of Palestinians and the construction of new Israeli settlements , actions described as “appalling and dangerous.”

Calling their conduct unacceptable, the allies stated they had extensively engaged with the Israeli government on this matter, yet “violent perpetrators continue to act with encouragement and impunity.”

Also Read: Three Palestinian Paramedics Killed by Israeli Tank Shell in Gaza City

The foreign ministers urged Israel to “uphold its obligations under international law” and to take concrete steps to end “extremist, violent and expansionist rhetoric.”

Although the measures primarily target the West Bank, the statement underlined the broader crisis in Gaza, warning against any illegal transfer of Palestinians or reduction of Gaza’s territory.

The statement also called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian aid, including food to reach civilians in need.

Reaffirming support for a two-state solution, the governments warned that this vision is at risk due to ongoing settler violence and illegal settlement expansion by Israel. []

Also Read: Israel Faces Coalition Crisis as Shas Party Backs Knesset Dissolution

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAustralia Bezalel Smotrich Canada ceasefire extremist violence far-right ministers forced displacement Gaza humanitarian aid international law Israel Itamar Ben-Gvir new zealand Norway Palestinian rights sanctions settlement expansion Two-State Solution United Kingdom West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Israel Continues to Detain Eight Freedom Flotilla Volunteers from Madleen Ship

  • 26 minutes ago
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, UK Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers

  • 2 hours ago
An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)
International

Overland Aid Convoy Crosses Libya to Break Israeli Blockade in Gaza 

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Israel’s Interception of Madleen Violates International Law: Indonesian FM

  • 12 hours ago
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Intercepted Gaza Aid Mission

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Three Palestinian Paramedics Killed by Israeli Tank Shell in Gaza City

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us