Indonesia Affirms US Veto Will Not Stop Support for Palestine

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (photo: screenshot)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has reiterated that the United States (US) veto of the UN Security Council (DK) draft resolution regarding full Palestinian membership will not stop support for Palestine.

“We will continue to strive to support Palestine,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi in a press statement in Jakarta on Friday.

Retno explained that all Indonesian diplomats who carried out their duties had an understanding of supporting Palestine’s full membership in the UN.

Previously, the US vetoed a draft UNSC resolution which thwarted the opportunity for Palestine to become a full member of the UN, in a session held at UN headquarters in New York, Thursday, March 18 2024.

Also Read:  At the UNGA, Indonesia Stand Firm in Solidarity with Palestine

The Draft Resolution received 12 votes in favor, while the UK and Switzerland chose to abstain from voting.

Support came from countries Russia, China, France, Japan, South Korea, Ecuador, Algeria, Malta, Slovenia, Sierra Leon, Mozambique and Guyana chose to support. The US ultimately blocked the move with its veto. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

