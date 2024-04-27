Select Language

Israel Destroy 70% of Northern Gaza Water Wells amid Ongoing Military Offensive 

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army has destroyed 70 per cent of water wells in the northern Gaza Strip amid its ongoing onslaught against the enclave, Anadolu Agency reports.

Beit Lahia Mayor Alaa Al-Attar said that the army also destroyed 50 per cent of sewage pumps in northern Gaza.

“The Israeli army destroyed all agricultural crops in the town (Beit Lahia) which is considered the primary food basket for the Strip,” said Al-Attar.

He noted that marketplaces were destroyed by the army in addition to more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) of water and sewage pipelines in the town.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on Gaza since on October 7, 2023. More than 34,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

