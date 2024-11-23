Captive Killed by Israeli Forces’ Attack in Northern Gaza: Hamas

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’s armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida says an Israeli woman held captive has been killed in northern Gaza.

He said she was killed in an area attacked by Israeli forces.

“After re-establishing contact weeks later with those assigned to protect the captives, it emerged a woman was killed in an area under Israeli fire,” Abu Obeida said, as reported by Al Jazeera on Saturday.

Another woman also an Israeli captive was critically wounded, said Abu Obeida, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are responsible for the lives of the abductees. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)