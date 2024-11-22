15 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Northern Gaza 

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its fighters were able to clash with a foot force of 15 Israeli soldiers, ‘finishing them off’ from zero distance in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

For many weeks, Beit Lahia has been the center of the Israeli campaign of extermination, but also of Palestinian resistance.

Since October 5, the Israeli military has implemented the General’s Plan to the letter with the hope of finally subduing northern Gaza, but continues to fail.

They have carried out mass slaughter, pushed tens of thousands of people back and forth between various parts of the north, targeted civilian shelter,s and starved the population, yet resistance continues.

For its part, Al-Quds Brigades reported that its fighters struck with mortar shells a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp, also in northern Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)