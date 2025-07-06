Israeli Army Aggression Continue for 160 Days in Tulkarem

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation military operations in the northern West Bank have entered their 160th day in Tulkarem City and its refugee camp, and the 147th day in Nur Shams refugee camp, as of Saturday, Palestine Information Center reported.

Since the beginning of these operations, Israeli forces have carried out almost daily raids, arrests, assaults on residents, destruction of property, and forced displacement of Palestinian citizens.

On Saturday morning, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed the towns of Anabta and Bal’a in eastern Tulkarem, patrolling streets and disrupting the movement of residents and vehicles.

In Seida town, northern Tulkarem, IOF raided homes and arrested Laith al-Ashqar, a former detainee, from a commercial store. Additional raids were reported in Illar, Attil, and Deir al-Ghusun.

Also Read: Palestinian Resistances Destroy Israeli Tanks Destroyed, Kill Soldiers in Gaza Ambushes

In Tulkarem City, Israeli forces spread across various areas, including Nablus street, the eastern neighborhood, and the suburbs of Shuweika and Iktaba, further obstructing daily life.

Local sources reported that the IOF stormed several buildings in Tulkarem City and used them as military posts.

Additionally, the Israeli army prevented displaced residents from returning to Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps to inspect their homes and belongings, tightening the siege on these areas. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel to Send Delegation to Doha for Gaza Ceasefire