Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Launches Ground Offensive in Northern Gaza as Casualties Mount

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army began a ground offensive in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun amid a renewed assault on the Palestinian enclave, the army said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that the onslaught targets Hamas infrastructure and aims to expand a buffer zone in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza since Tuesday, killing more than 700 Palestinians, injuring over 1,000 others, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tag2023 Gaza conflict aerial campaign beit hanoun Benjamin Netanyahu ceasefire Gaza Gaza casualties genocide case ground offensive Hamas International Criminal Court Israeli army northern Gaza Strip Palestinians Prisoner Exchange war crimes Yoav Gallant

