Israel Launches Ground Offensive in Northern Gaza as Casualties Mount

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army began a ground offensive in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun amid a renewed assault on the Palestinian enclave, the army said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that the onslaught targets Hamas infrastructure and aims to expand a buffer zone in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza since Tuesday, killing more than 700 Palestinians, injuring over 1,000 others, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023. []

Also Read: Thousands of Palestinians Flee Rafah as Israeli Forces Open

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)