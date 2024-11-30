MER-C Urges Israel to End Blockade and Attacks in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Dr. Dany Kurniadi Ramdhan, the Head of the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) on its fifth humanitarian mission to Gaza, urged Israel and the international community to immediately end the blockade and Zionist occupation attacks on the Gaza Strip, particularly in the northern Gaza.

According to the neurosurgeon, the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza continues to worsen due to the blockade and Israeli military attacks.

“The blockade of northern Gaza is further deteriorating the conditions on the ground, particularly at the Indonesian Hospital and Kamal Udwan Hospital. MER-C Indonesia urges the Israeli occupiers to immediately lift the blockade so that international medical teams and humanitarian aid can enter the region,” emphasized Dr. Dany during the Humanitarian Solidarity FGD to Support Palestine’s Struggle, held at the Abdul Muis Room, Nusantara Building, DPR RI, Senayan, Jakarta on Friday.

He also highlighted the direct threats to healthcare facilities and medical personnel in northern Gaza. He condemned the attack on Kamal Udwan Hospital and the blockade on Indonesian Hospital.

“Military attacks continue to target healthcare workers who are on duty, which not only violates international law but also undermines humanitarian values. We also call for the release of detained healthcare workers,” Dr. Dany added.

MER-C stressed that international pressure is urgently needed to stop the massacre in northern Gaza and lift the blockade that has caused widespread suffering.

“If the blockade is not lifted soon, we will witness mass deaths due to the shortage of medical supplies and food,” continued Dr. Dany.

The FGD, attended by various stakeholders, marked an important moment to call for real action from the global community to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

MER-C Indonesia, which has long been involved in humanitarian missions in Palestine, reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting the Palestinian people, especially in northern Gaza, through medical and logistical assistance.

The FGD, organized by the BKSAP in collaboration with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), served as the closing event for the 2024 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) activities.

The FGD coincided with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, commemorated every 29 November. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)