Internet and Landline Services Down Again in Central and Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority announced Tuesday evening that internet and fixed-line communication services have been cut off once again in central and southern Gaza, due to a new outage caused by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

In an official statement, the Authority confirmed that the disruption resulted from damage to one of the main communication routes. It stated that it is actively monitoring the situation in coordination with telecommunications providers and is continuously evaluating the technical status in an effort to restore services as quickly as possible.

This comes just a week after Gaza experienced a complete blackout of internet and landline services for nearly five days.

Since the beginning of Israel’s assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, communication and internet services have suffered repeated disruptions, either across the entire Strip or in large parts due to intense Israeli bombardments or shortages of fuel required to operate power generators. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)