Indonesia Sends 175 Soldiers to UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo

Jakarta, MINA – As 175 Indonesian National Army Forces (TNI) are dispatched to Congo, Africa, to carry out a joint UN peace mission. They are members of the TNI Konga XX-Q MONUSCO Task Force Kizi.

The ceremony of departure was led by the TNI Commander in Chief of Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto represented by Kasum TNI Lt. Gen. joni Supriyanto at the National Army Forces Headquarters Plaza, Cilangkap on Thursday, January 30.

In his mandate the TNI Commander conveyed his congratulations to the soldiers who had gained the honor and trust to carry out international duties, which are members of the UN Peacekeeping Forces mission.

The task carried out by the soldiers is loaded with the State Mission both in military, political, diplomatic, and cultural aspects. The mission makes the soldiers are obliged to maintain the good name and honor of the nation and state.

To that end, the task must be carried out with enthusiasm, dedication and loyalty, while still paying attention to safety and preparedness factors.

The soldiers must be able to anticipate every situation development in the task area. The debriefing and training that have been received in order to become a reference so as to minimize the chance of unnecessary incidents in carrying out the task.

The experience of assignments from previous units including from other countries can be used as important lessons for the development of task success.

The assignment to the UN Mission must also be a moment for soldiers to broaden their horizons and knowledge. The success of the TNI Konga XX-Q MONUSCO Task Force greatly determines the image and achievements, as well as the sustainability of Indonesia’s peace missions in the future.

The TNI Konga XX-Q MONUSCO Task Force will replace the TNI Konga XX-P MONUSCO Task Force, which is currently in the process of returning to the homeland of the African Congo.

TNI Task Force Konga XX-Q MONUSCO numbered 175 personnel consisting of 153 Army, 17 Navy and 5 Air Force with mainbody troops from Detachment Engineer Tempur 2/Prasada Sakti, Padang-West Sumatra under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Czi MPSibuea, SH, M.Han., As Dansatgas. (T/RE1)

