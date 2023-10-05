President Jokowi Leads the 78th Anniversary of Indonesian National Armed Force

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo led the Indonesian National Armed Force’s (TNI) 78th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony on Thursday at the National Monument (Monas) field, Jakarta.

“On behalf of the people, nation and state, I wish the Indonesian National Armed Force a happy 78th birthday wherever you serve,” said the President.

President Jokowi also expressed his gratitude for the dedication and devotion of TNI soldiers to the nation and state.

“Thank you for the dedication, for the courage, professionalism and dedication of all members of the TNI who are the foremost fortress of national defense, who are the protecting force of the people, who are the shield that protects the Republic of Indonesia, the shield that protects Pancasila, the shield that protects the 1945 Constitution,” said the President.

On that occasion, the President also awarded honorary marks to TNI soldiers who devoted themselves above and beyond the call of duty in carrying out their duties, thereby making a major contribution to the advancement of development and the realization of TNI integration.

The awarding of the honorary mark is based on Presidential Decree Number 1, 53, and 75/TK 2023 concerning the Awarding of the Yudha Dharma Pratama Star Honorary Order.

The three TNI soldiers who received honorary marks are as follows:

1. Major General TNI Legowo W. R. Jatmiko, Commander of the XIII/Merdeka Military Regional Command

2. Major General TNI (Marines) Markos, Assistant Maritime Chief of Staff

3. TNI Junior Marshal Andi Kustoro, Commander of Air Operations Command II. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)