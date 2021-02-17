Indonesian Commander Praises Turkish-Made Drone

Jakarta, MINA – Commander of The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Hadi Tjahjanto praised the Turkish-made tactical drone, which was relatively inexpensive but was a determinant of victory in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict.

asked its members to start developing the use of the Main Armament System (Alutsista) in the form of unmanned aircraft or drones.

He conveyed it when giving his introduction at the 2021 TNI Leadership Meeting on Tuesday.

“Drones are a device that is very cheap, easy to operate, and can be given more capabilities,” said Hadi Tjahjanto as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

He said that reflecting on the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, the TNI must start taking into account the development of drones in the concept of modern warfare.

“We must also develop operational concepts regarding the use of unmanned defense equipment and how to integrate it with the existing TNI combat system,” explained Hadi.

Hadi said it is necessary to procure unmanned aircraft with the capability of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) for operations in the North Natuna region, Riau Islands.

The Commander also said that the involvement of drones in Poso and Papua operations was urgently needed because it could be a determinant in supporting information so that it could ward off and face groups that disturbed state security.

“The drones we have must have intelligence, surveillance or surveillance capabilities, and capable target recognition or recognition from various levels, according to operations,” Hadi concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)