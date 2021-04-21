Indonesian Navy Deploys All Efforts to Search Nanggala-402

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Military Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto stated that his party is still in the process of searching for the Nanggala-402 Battleship of the Republic of Indonesia (KRI) which lost contact in Bali waters. He deployed all ships that have underwater search capabilities.

“Still in search of Bali waters, 60 miles from Bali,” said Hadi as quoted from Republika on Wednesday.

Hadi explained that the old submarine made by Howaldt Deutsche Werke (HDW), Kiel, West Germany, lost contact 60 miles from Bali to the north.

The search will continue to be carried out by deploying all Army-owned ships that have underwater search capabilities.

“All ships have underwater search capabilities. Tomorrow morning I will be on target,” said Hadi.

The submarine belonging to the Indonesian Navy reportedly lost contact in northern Bali waters.

The submarine, which was taking part in the torpedo training, failed to deliver the training results as expected.

“The submarine took part in a missile firing exercise in North Bali waters, but failed to deliver the results of the training as expected,” said Head of the Indonesian Navy’s Information Service, First Admiral Julius Widjojono, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Navy is said to be conducting an investigation into the incident. The submarine which reportedly lost contact was the Republic of Indonesia Warship Nanggala-402, a German-made ship. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)