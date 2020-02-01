Indonesian Citizens from Wuhan to Isolated in Natuna

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia will isolate Indonesian citizens (WNI) who are evacuated from Wuhan China to the Natuna Military Base, Riau Islands.

It was stated by Indonesian National Army (TNI) Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto in a press conference after releasing the evacuation team of Indonesian citizens from Wuhan, China in Tangerang, Banten on Saturday.

“The best and chosen location is Natuna,” said Hadi Tjahjanto.

Previously, Indonesian citizens from Wuhan China will be isolated at Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory, Jakarta.

According to Hadi, the government has several considerations towards this decision.

Among them the Natuna military base has good hospital facilities.

The place is also isolated because it was far from residential areas. Distance of military bases with residential areas, around 6 kilometers.

“The distance from the hangar itself is up to where the population is approximately 5-6 km. There is a pier that is 6 km. The results of assessment, Natuna has a requirement for health protocols,” Hadi said.

The hospital also has a capacity for 300 people and is close to hangars. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)