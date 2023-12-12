Rashida Tlaib Condemns Transfer of 14,000 US Ammunition to Israel

Washington, MINA – United States (US) Congresswomen Rashida Talib criticized President Joe Biden’s administration’s decision to ignore Congress in sending around 14,000 tank ammunition worth $100 million to Israel amidst the war in Gaza.

“Our District did not send President Biden to the White House to ask him to facilitate the murder of innocent civilians. “We did not turn out in large numbers to elect President Biden so he could supply bombs for genocide,” said Tlaib, the only American of Palestinian descent in Congress, in a statement as quoted by Al Jazeera on Monday.

“The government’s refusal to recognize Palestinian human dignity is deeply troubling, and actions like this are painfully obvious,” he added.

Tlaib added that the Biden administration’s shipment of $100 million worth of ammunition to Israel also put Israel “at serious risk of prosecution by the International Criminal Court.

Israel resumed its military attacks on the Gaza Strip on December 1 2023 after the end of a one-week humanitarian pause.

At least 17,997 Palestinians were martyred and more than 49,229 were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation forces’ continuous air and ground attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)