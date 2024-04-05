President Jokowi is Scheduled to Pray Eid Al-Fitr at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta 

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to celebrate Eid in Jakarta by holding Eid prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta.

“What is clear is that there has been an incoming letter from the Minister of Religion to the President inviting Eid prayers at Istiqlal,” said Minister of State Secretary Pratikno at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday.

Pratikno did not want to reveal Jokowi’s plans after praying at Istiqlal. He did not confirm the news that Jokowi would hold an open house at the Jakarta Presidential Palace.

“Waiting for aspirations. What are your aspirations? Is it necessary or not?” said Pratikno, asking journalists.

Previously, Jokowi celebrated Eid al-Fitr on a limited basis during the Covid-19 pandemic. He only prayed with palace staff and his family. He also hasn’t held an open house in recent years. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)