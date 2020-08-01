Select Language

Latest
-417 min. agoKing Salman Receives Congratulatory Phone Call from Jokowi
-414 min. agoIr. Edy Wahyudi: Eid Al-Adha in the Gaza Strip
13 hours agoJokowi Performs Eid Prayer with Health Protocol
17 hours agoArafat Sermon: Adversities Faced in This Life Open Various Gates to Obeying Allah
17 hours agoImaam Yakhshallah: Eid Al-Adha Reminds Us about the Glory of Prophet Ibrahim
Middle East

King Salman Receives Congratulatory Phone Call from Jokowi

Riyadh, MINA – The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a phone call on Friday from President Joko Widodo.

During the phone conversation, the Indonesian President congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the blessed Eid Al-Adha and on his recovery and discharge from the hospital, spa.go.as reported.

President Jokowi also congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the success of pilgrims’ movements plans at the holy sites.

For his part, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulated the Indonesian President on Eid Al-Adha, expressing his thanks to the President for his noble feelings.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh after recovery. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news