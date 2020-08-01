King Salman Receives Congratulatory Phone Call from Jokowi

Riyadh, MINA – The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a phone call on Friday from President Joko Widodo.

During the phone conversation, the Indonesian President congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the blessed Eid Al-Adha and on his recovery and discharge from the hospital, spa.go.as reported.

President Jokowi also congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the success of pilgrims’ movements plans at the holy sites.

For his part, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulated the Indonesian President on Eid Al-Adha, expressing his thanks to the President for his noble feelings.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh after recovery. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)