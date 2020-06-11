President Jokowi Receives Credentials of Seven Foreign Ambassadors (photo special)

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo received credentials from seven extraordinary ambassadors and in full power (LBBP) from friendly countries on Wednesday.

The surrender was held in the credential room, Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, while maintaining strict health protocols.

The seven ambassadors will be domiciled in Indonesia (Jakarta). Submission of credentials marked the start of official assignments from the ambassadors in Indonesia.

The ambassadors of friendly countries received by President Joko Widodo that time are:

Maynor Jacobo Cuyún Salguero, LBBP Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the Republic of Indonesia.

Ashraf Mohamed Moguib Sultan, LBBP Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Indonesia.

Tania Velazquez Lopez, LBBP Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the Republic of Indonesia.

Fawziya Edrees Salman Al-Sulaiti, Qatar LBBP Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia.

Mohammed At Thalib Zain Al Abidin LBBP Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the Republic of Indonesia.

José Amir da Costa Dornelles, LBBP Ambassador to the Republic of the Brazilian Federation to the Republic of Indonesia.

Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem Al Dhaheri, Ambassador LBBP United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Indonesia.

When submitting credentials in the credential space, the application of health protocols is done by keeping a safe distance, wearing a mask, to interacting without physical contact.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)