Jokowi Calls for Regional Economic Recovery at 36th ASEAN Summit

Bogor, MINA – President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the context of economic recovery among ASEAN countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was conveyed by Jokowi while attending the 36th ASEAN Summit virtually from the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Friday (June 26).

“The President of Indonesia conveyed the importance of all ASEAN countries working harder so that the economy in the region and can grow again, more quickly,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a video conference after accompanying President Jokowi.

To encourage ASEAN economic growth, Jokowi stressed the importance of reviving the connectivity of goods, services, and businesses as quickly as possible.

On that basis, ASEAN needs to regulate the Asean Travel Corridor carefully, measurably, and gradually based on strict health protocols.

In addition to accelerating economic growth, the Asean Travel Corridor can demonstrate strategic significance in the region and internationally.

“ASEAN leaders should immediately assign ministers to begin discussing the ASEAN Travel Corridor,” Retno said, quoting the President.

Jokowi also stressed the importance of digital connectivity, especially to facilitate e-commerce, e-health, e-learning activities, and expansion of access for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The summit with the theme “Asean Cohesive and Responsive” was opened by the Prime Minister (PM) of Vietnam Nguyễn Xuân Phúc as chairman and host.

In his remarks, the Vietnamese PM said that for the first time in more than half a century, the ASEAN Summit was held virtually. According to him, the Covid-19 pandemic has also changed the way we work.

“Covid-19, which emerged and quickly expanded from earlier this year, has wiped out the achievements that humans have accumulated over the years, robbing and threatening the lives of millions of people,” said the Vietnamese PM.

Meanwhile, ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi said, apart from the Covid-19 pandemic, the holding of the ASEAN 36th Summit was a real demonstration of ASEAN solidarity and leadership manifested in concrete regional cooperation.

According to him, such solidarity is needed in response to the pandemic.

“We expect greater collaborative efforts in sharing information and knowledge not only in the field of medical development but also in domestic policies related to social security and health given the widespread impact of Covid-19 on society,” Lim Jock Hoi was quoted as saying in a written statement on www.asean.org. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)