Indonesia Invites ASEAN Countries to Recognize State of Palestine

Viaentiane, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin invited countries in Southeast Asia (ASEAN) and East Asia to officially recognize the state of Palestine.

Amin revealed this at the 19th East Asia Summit in a series of the 45th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, the capital of Laos on Friday.

In addition to official recognition of Palestine, the Vice President also demanded the implementation of resolution ES10/24. The resolution contains a legal response from the International Court of Justice which, among others, says that Israel’s existence in Palestine is illegal.

“Injustice and humanitarian crises continue to afflict the Palestinian people. The conflict has also expanded elsewhere, beyond Gaza and the West Bank. Will these violations of international law be allowed to continue?” the Vice President said.

The summit was attended by 10 ASEAN member states, as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

In front of the leaders of ASEAN heads of state and leaders of East Asian countries, the Vice President also emphasized not to be selective in implementing international law. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)