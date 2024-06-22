Indonesia Welcomes Armenia’s Decision to Recognize State of Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia welcomes Armenia’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine and its support for the implementation of a two-state solution.

In addition, Indonesia also urges other countries to promptly recognize Palestine as a state.

“Indonesia once again calls on all countries to recognize Palestine,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, media platform on Saturday.

On Friday, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its recognition of the State of Palestine through a statement on its website, affirming, “Yerevan announces its recognition of the State of Palestine.”

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing military conflict are fundamental issues in the international political agenda that require a solution.

On May 28, Spain, Norway, and Ireland announced their recognition of the State of Palestine, and later on June 5, Slovenia recognized the State of Palestine, bringing the total number of countries recognizing it to 148 out of 193 UN member states.

The ongoing aggression by Zionist Israel’s occupation against Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 37,396 martyrs and injuries to 85,523 others, in addition to the displacement of approximately 1.7 million people from the Gaza Strip, according to UN data. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)