Japan to Consider Recognizing the State of Palestine

Tokyo, MINA – Japan announced that it will consider recognising the State of Palestine, taking into account “the progress of the Middle East peace process.”, Wafa reported on Saturday.

During a meeting in the capital, Tokyo, the Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa said that they support the two-state solution in the Middle East.

She indicated that her country understands the Palestinians’ goal of establishing an independent state and that it supports Palestine’s efforts to achieve this goal.

She affirmed, “With regard to recognition of the Palestinian state, we want to continue to address this issue comprehensively, taking into account how to advance the peace process. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)