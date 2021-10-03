Foreign Ambassadors Watch the Opening of Papua PON 2021

Jayapura, MINA – Not only witnessed by the people of Indonesia, the opening of the XX 2021 Papua National Sports Week (PON) was also witnessed by Ambassadors (Ambassadors) and Representatives from friendly countries virtually.

The opening ceremony of PON XX Papua 2021 will take place at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura, Papua at 05:00 p.m local time.

“Wish you all the success of PON,” said Kanasugi Kenji, the Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia, as quoted from the twitter account of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The opening ceremony began with attractive performances by Indonesian proud artists. Then, the athletes and officials parade representing their respective provinces.

President Joko Widodo officially opened the XX Papua PON 2021. In his remarks, he encouraged the young generation of Papua to always excel.

The XX Papua PON, which will take place from 2-15 October 2021, attended by 7,066 athletes from all over Indonesia, consisting of 4,176 male athletes and 2,890 female athletes.

According to the Head of the XX PON Validity Team, Soedarmo, athletes from 34 provinces competed in 37 sports, 56 disciplines and 679 match numbers. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)