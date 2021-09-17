Jakarta Targeted to Become General Champion at National Sports Week in Papua

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan targets the capital city to become the general champion of the XX 2021 National Sports Week (PON) in Papua from 2-15 October.

The governor has symbolically released the departure of the DKI Jakarta Contingent to the XX PON competition at the Jakarta City Hall o Wednesday with a total of 1,350 contingents (athletes, coaches, officials) participating in 37 sports.

“God willing, at this PON, we will succeed again as overall champions,” he ordered.

At PON XIX West Java 2016, the Capital City team only won third place from the number of medals.

Anies is optimistic that Jakarta will reclaim the overall champion for the 12th time.

“DKI Jakarta from 19 times PON, has able to win the general champion 11 times, and God willing, after this 12 times the overall champion,” said Anies.

According to him, the preparation of DKI Jakarta athletes has matured physically and mentally. The targets pinned to the athletes are expected to be realized.

“Every time you enter a match, remember that the name Jakarta is placed on your shoulders, do your best, give it wholeheartedly, with all your energy to be able to win, at the same time maintain sportsmanship, and be an example for the world of sports,” said Anies.

He also advised that the habit of living a disciplined life be maintained. This will affect concentration and focus on each game.

“If we shift our focus a little, it can have an impact on achievement, it can affect all the efforts that have been made,” said Anies. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)