PON XX Papua 2021 Officially Closed

Jayapura, MINA – The XX Papua National Sports Week (PON) 2021 was officially closed by Indonesian Vice President Maruf Amin at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura, Friday evening local time.

The series of closing events for the Papua PON took place at 07:00 p.m. Beginning with the song Indonesia Raya, it was followed by performing arts, including traditional dances.

“It has been two weeks since the 2020 Papua 2021 PON has been held and finally we have reached its peak tonight. On behalf of the president and myself as the vice president and all the people of Indonesia, I would like to extend our congratulations and highest appreciation to the regional government and the Papuan people for the successful implementation of the 2020 PON,” said Maruf.

“History will record that the PON, which was held for the first time on Earth of Cenderawasih, took place successfully,” he added.

In his speech, Maruf also mentioned obstacles in the implementation of PON such as the construction of various international standard venues remotely from each other, and said that PON 2021 was the most difficult due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closing of the 2020 PON was then symbolized by the lowering of the PON flag accompanied by the song Bagimu Negeri.

PON Papua 2021 officially started on October 2, but some sports have started matches before the opening.

“I declare that PON 2021 is officially closed, see you at PON XXI later,” said Maruf.

PON Papua competes in 56 sports. A total of 6,442 athletes participated in the most prestigious sporting event in Indonesia.

Furthermore, PON 2024 will be held in Aceh and North Sumatra. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)