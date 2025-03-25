SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Workers Evacuated Following Brutal Attack by Armed Criminal Group in Papua

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

14 Views

TNI Evacuates Teachers and Health Workers Following Brutal Attack by Armed Criminal Group in Papua (photo: Puspen TNI)
Papua, MINA – The Indonesian National Military (TNI) has evacuated teachers and health workers following a brutal attack by the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) in Anggruk District, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Mountains.

As reported by Infopublik.id on Monday, March 24, the attack resulted in one death, six injuries, and the burning of educational facilities on Friday, March 21.

TNI Spokesperson Brigadier General Kristomei Sianturi emphasized that the TNI is committed to protecting the community, especially educators and healthcare workers who serve in remote areas.

“The TNI has deployed personnel to evacuate the victims, secure the area, and support the recovery of the situation following the cowardly and inhumane actions of the KKB,” said Brig. Gen. Sianturi in a statement on Sunday.

Also Read: Indonesian Muslim Community Plays Key Role in Energy Transition, Experts Say

The attack is believed to have been carried out by the KKB led by Elkius Kobak, who had previously demanded money from the teachers. When the request was not met, the group resorted to violent actions, killing one teacher, injuring six others, burning school buildings and teachers’ homes, and instilling fear in the local community.

In response, the TNI and related authorities successfully evacuated 42 teachers and healthcare workers from Yahukimo to Jayapura, a remote area with difficult access.

Additionally, the TNI has increased security in vulnerable areas and continues to coordinate with the local government to take firm action against the perpetrators of the attack.

The presence of educators and healthcare workers in Papua is crucial for the progress and future of the local community. The TNI will continue to support their protection and ensure security in areas susceptible to disturbances. []

Also Read: Indonesian Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Erupts Again

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagEVACUATION healthcare workers Indonesia KKB military response papua security teachers Tni Yahukimo

