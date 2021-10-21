Papuan Council Rejects Alcohol Investment

Papua, MINA – The Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) firmly rejects investment in liquor production in the region. This was conveyed in connection with the issuance of Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 10 of 2021 concerning the Investment Business Sector which stipulates that Papua is one of the areas where alcoholic beverages can be produced openly.

“We firmly refuse. If you want to invest in Papua, go ahead, but bring good ones. Don’t bring those who kill Papuan youths,” said member of the MRP Religious Working Group, Dorius Mehue as quoted from Republika.co.id on Friday.

The MRP is an assembly mandated by the Papua Special Autonomy Law and must be asked for its approval regarding policies in Papua.

However, according to the female Papuan leader, her party has not been consulted about the presidential regulation at all.

Dorius, who is also the head of the Indonesian Christian Church Women’s Fellowship (PW GKI) Papua, emphasized that the impact of alcohol in Papua has been very detrimental to the people.

“First, people drink, then they get drunk, and from that situation comes a lot of violence,” she said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)