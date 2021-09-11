Indonesia to Hold 20th National Sport Week in Papua

Papua, MINA – The Indonesian government hopes that the 20th National Sports Week (PON) in Papua is safe from criminal acts and commotion.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD hopes that the opening of the 20th PON in Papua on October 2, which will be attended by President Joko Widodo, will run smoothly and safely.

“The president continues to ask that the PON in Papua will continue to be carried out and run well. Be it smooth, safe from Covid-19, safe from commotion, and lively,” Mahfud said during his visit to Papua on Friday.

He admitted that currently there are still shortcomings in the preparation for the construction of venues for a number of sports.

However, he ensured that the construction would be completed before the opening of the 20th PON.

“Everyone hopes that this PON in Papua can further strengthen our unity and brotherhood as fellow people of the nation.

He also stated that the central government wanted PON to be held in Papua to prove that the region could progress together with other regions.

“Because things that can be done in other areas, can also be done in Papua,” he explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)