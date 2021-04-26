President Jokowi Sends Best Prayers for the Sunken Submarine Crew

Bogor, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invites all people to offer prayers and best wishes for the 53 crew of the KRI Nanggala-402 ship.

“All the best search and rescue efforts have been and are still being done. For that, let us all offer our best wishes and best wishes for the 53 best patriots who guard the country’s sovereignty,” said Jokowi in his statement on Sunday at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java.

Jokowi said the crew were the best sons of the nation and the best patriots who guarded the country’s sovereignty.

“This tragedy shocked all of us, not only the families of the 53 crew members, the Kencana Hiu family and the big family of the Indonesian Navy, but also the entire Indonesian people,” he said.

Previously, Jokowi had received the latest reports from the TNI Commander and Chief of Navy (KSAL) regarding the search and rescue efforts for the submarine. The President explained that on Saturday, the Indonesian Navy had raised the status of KRI Nanggala-402 from being submissed to sinking (subsunk).

“All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow over this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew,” he said.

“For all family members to be given patience, fortitude and strength,” he added. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)