MUI: Determination of Eid al-Fitr by Aolia Mosque Congregation is Deviant

Ibnu Hajar Pranolo, or familiarly called Mbah Benu, is the central leader of the Aolia Jamaah who went viral on social media because he declared 1 Shawwal 1445 AH on Friday (5/4/2024). (photo: Instagram screenshot)

Jakarta, MINA – Recently viral on social media was a statement by a member of the congregation at Aolia Mosque in Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta who declared 1 Shawwal 1445 H on Friday, after claiming to have “called Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.”

The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) then highlighted this issue. According to the MUI, what happened in Gunungkidul was a mistake so it needs to be reminded of it.

“The case in a community in Gunungkidul was clearly a mistake, it needs to be reminded. “It could be that he did it out of ignorance, so it is our job to inform him, if he is negligent, we will remind him,” said MUI Chairman Asrorun Ni’am to reporters on Saturday.

More than that, Ni’am considered that the religious practices of the Aolia Mosque congregation could be said to be deviant if they were carried out in a state of full awareness. So, Niam emphasized that if you follow this practice, it is haram.

“If religious practice is carried out with awareness and becomes a religious belief, then it includes deviant religious understanding and practice, following it is haram,” he said.

Ni’am said that fasting in Ramadan is included in the mahdlah worship. The determination of the beginning and end of worship has been determined by sharia. The implementation, explained Ni’am, must be based on religious knowledge and expertise.

“It can’t just be based on ignorance. ⁠For those who do not have knowledge and expertise, you must follow those who have knowledge and expertise. “You are not allowed to carry out your worship by following people who have no knowledge in their field,” he stressed.

Previously, a video statement by Ibnu Hajar Pranolo, or familiarly called Mbah Benu, as the central leader of the Aolia Jamaah went viral on social media because he declared 1 Shawwal 1445 H on Friday.

In a statement that went viral, Mbah Benu declared Eid al-Fitr after “a call from Allah SWT”.

“I don’t use calculations, I call Allah Ta’ala directly. O Allah yesterday, the 4th, evening 4. O Allah, it is already 29, when is 1 Shawwal? Allah Ta’ala ngendiko (spoken), Jemuah (Friday). Kui koyo ngono,” said the viral video clip.

“Well, that’s why if someone blames you, it’s okay, it’s Gusti Allah’s business,” said the person using Javanese in the viral video.

However, after Mbah Benu’s statement went viral on social media, Jamaah Aolia clarified it.

Mbah Benu’s fifth son, Daud Mastein, said that his father’s statement was just a figure of speech. According to him, Mbah Benu recited the Quran and performed other practices to determine the beginning and end of Ramadan and the arrival of the month of Shawwal.

“Yes, reciting the Quran, yes, practice and that is one of his karomahs,” said Daud on Saturday.

Apart from the MUI, PBNU Chairman Ahmad Fahrur Rozi also issued a statement regarding the practice of early Eid al-Fitr carried out by the Aolia Mosque congregation in Gunungkidul, Yogyakarta.

PBNU also criticized Mbah Benu’s statement which went viral because he admitted to “calling Allah SWT” in determining 1 Shawwal 1445 Hijriah on Friday.

Ahmad Fahrur Rozi asked the congregation not to play with Islam.

“The phenomenon of the Aolia community group in Padukuhan Panggang, Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta, who celebrated last Friday on the pretext that their role models spoke directly with Allah SWT, this is really worrying, must be prevented and must not happen again,” said Fahrur in his statement on Saturday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)