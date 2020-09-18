President Joko Widodo to Address in the UN General Assembly on September 23

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is planned to participate in the 75th UN General Assembly and deliver his state statement on Wednesday, September 23 virtually.

“It is estimated that the time for the delivery of the President’s speech will take place on September 23, 2020 at 07.30 am Jakarta time. The message will be broadcast on webTV.un and in the General Assembly Hall in a virtual manner, ”said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a media conference on Thursday, September 17.

Retno said that Indonesia’s participation at the 75th UN General Assembly would be used by Indonesia to convey important messages, including:

First, the importance of continuing to advance international cooperation and global solidarity for handling pandemics, both in the health sector and the various socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

Second, encouraging improvement in the performance and role of the United Nations. The third called for the importance of all countries continue to strengthen the United Nations and multilateralism.

The 75th UN General Assembly was started on Tuesday and chaired by the Chairperson of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkirz, a diplomat and politician from Turkey.

While the 75th UN General Assembly High level Session will take place on 21 September – 2 October 2020.

The theme for this year’s UN General Assembly is “The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism – Confronting COVID-19 through effective Multilateral Action”.

“The 75th UN General Assembly will produce a UN 75th Anniversary Declaration,” said the Foreign Minister.

This year’s UN General Assembly is held to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN and held in the midst of a world situation full of various challenges.

Because it was held during the Pandemic period, the implementation of a series of high-level UN General Assembly meetings this time will be carried out in a hybrid manner, namely in physical and virtual forms.

The physical meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York can only be attended by representatives of each country based in New York. In this case, Indonesia will be represented by the Ambassador/Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations and diplomats who are assigned to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations. . (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)