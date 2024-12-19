Prabowo-El-Sisi Agrees on Defense, Economic Cooperation, Promotion of Moderate Islam

Cairo, MINA – A meeting between President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia and President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt resulted in the agreement on several strategic points, including defense, economy, and the promotion of moderate Islam.

The two countries agreed to form a Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), which will allow collaboration in enhancing defense capacity, including strengthening the defense industry.

Prabowo and El-Sisi also agreed to increase investment and strengthen trade relations between Indonesia and Egypt. President Prabowo also plans to send an economic delegation to Egypt to discuss further cooperation opportunities.

In addition, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza, delivering humanitarian aid, and supporting the two-state solution as an effort to resolve the Palestinian conflict.

Indonesia and Egypt will continue to promote moderate Islam as an effort to combat extremism and Islamophobia. According to Prabowo, Islam is a religion of peace.

Prabowo also expressed his gratitude to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for treating Indonesian students in Egypt well.

Currently, there are about 15,000 Indonesian students studying in Egypt, particularly at Al-Azhar University. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)