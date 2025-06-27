SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

President Prabowo Welcomes Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto officially welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a solemn and grand reception ceremony at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Friday.

According to the Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia, the two leaders arrived together at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, greeted by 14 honor guard troops standing at the palace gates.

The motorcade carrying both heads of state was also escorted by 17 motorcycle outriders and 75 mounted troops. These forces were seen accompanying the leaders’ vehicles from Medan Merdeka Utara Streets towards Merdeka Palace.

More than two thousand students offered a warm welcome, standing in neat rows along the road surrounding Merdeka Palace. With great enthusiasm, they greeted President Prabowo and Prime Minister Anwar. Some waved small Indonesian and Malaysian flags, creating an even more vibrant atmosphere for the reception.

Also Read: Indonesia Prepares Strategic Plan to Anticipate Iran-Israel Conflict Effects

President Prabowo and Prime Minister Anwar then stepped off from their vehicle together on the west side of Merdeka Palace. The official welcoming ceremony commenced with the playing of the national anthems of Malaysia and Indonesia Raya, accompanied by the resounding boom of 19 ceremonial cannon salutes, marking the high honor for the visiting head of state.

Following the national anthems, both heads of state jointly inspected the honor guard troops. This moment underscored the symbolic closeness between the two kindred nations, which share deep historical and strategic ties. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Muslim LifeFair Bogor to Host Gaza-Themed Mural Auction

