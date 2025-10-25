SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Brazil’s Lula Slams UN Security Council Over Failure to Prevent Major Wars

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

8 Views

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday sharply criticized the United Nations Security Council, accusing it of failing to prevent major global conflicts and of losing its credibility as a governing body.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after their bilateral meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Lula said the UN has “stopped functioning” and that effective global governance no longer exists, a condition he warned cannot continue, according to The Star.

“Today, the United Nations Security Council doesn’t work. It simply doesn’t,” Lula said. “Every major war in recent times has been started by countries that are members of that very Council, without consultation, without accountability.” He questioned how those same powers can remain silent while “prolonged suffering and genocide” unfold in Gaza.

Lula arrived in Malaysia for a three-day visit to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur as a guest of the chair, his first visit to the country since beginning his new presidential term in January 2023. He is also expected to meet with US President Donald Trump during the summit.

Also Read: Russia Defends Indonesia, Calls IOC “Hypocritical” Over Israel Visa Dispute

The Brazilian leader further criticized major powers for failing to meet their climate commitments, saying the ongoing climate crisis continues to affect the world’s poor the most.

For his part, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar praised Lula as a global advocate for workers’ dignity, social justice, and humanitarian values, including his calls to end Gaza’s suffering and push for stronger climate action.

“We agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, food and agricultural technology, education, culture, and high-tech sectors,” Anwar said on social media platform X. “This visit reflects our shared values of humanity, justice, and dignity and our commitment to strengthen ties between Southeast Asia and Latin America for a more prosperous and humane world.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Turkiye Calls for UN Reform on 80th Anniversary

