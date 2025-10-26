SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Cambodia and Thailand Sign Peace Deal After Deadly Border Clashes

Cambodia and Thailand signed a peace declaration, dubbed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, at the ASEAN Summit on Sunday (photo: Kiripost)
Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Cambodia and Thailand signed a peace agreement in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday marking a historic step toward resolving their long-standing border dispute that escalated into deadly clashes earlier this year, Anadolu Agency reported.

The accord was signed on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit, witnessed by US President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

“Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships,” President Trump said during the signing ceremony.

The agreement includes the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war and the deployment of ASEAN observers, including those from Malaysia, to monitor and ensure the durability of the peace process.

The border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand flared up in July, resulting in casualties and forcing thousands to flee their homes. A ceasefire brokered by Trump and Anwar brought an end to the fighting, and both sides have since taken steps to promote de-escalation.

“We do a lot of business with both of them. We have to use that business to make sure they don’t get into wars, but this is going to be a very long peace,” Trump said.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed gratitude to Trump for his mediation efforts and announced that Cambodia has nominated the USPresident for the Nobel Peace Prize, reflecting what he called “the gratitude of the Cambodian people.”

He also thanked China and other nations for supporting the truce, reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to maintaining peace. “We will continue to work closely with Thailand and all our partners to ensure that this peace endures and brings tangible benefits to our peoples,” Manet said.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed the agreement, emphasizing that it represents both nations’ determination to resolve differences peacefully and with full respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Both sides will promptly begin removing heavy weapons from the border areas to ensure the safety of our people and to build confidence and trust,” Charnvirakul stated.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim praised all parties involved and commended Trump for his “concern, empathy, and commitment” in supporting the peace deal.

During the same event, President Trump briefly addressed recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying, “I’ll get that solved very quickly,” and expressing confidence that a peaceful agreement between the two nations would soon be reached. []

