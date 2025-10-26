Trump Attends 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Highlights Stronger US-Asia Ties

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – US President Donald Trump attended the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, marking his first appearance at the regional meeting since 2017 in the Philippines, Anadolu Agency reported.

Trump joined Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and other Southeast Asian leaders for a family photo before participating in a working session with ASEAN and US officials.

“I’m here on a mission of friendship and goodwill and to deepen our ties of commerce, strengthen our common security, and promote stability, prosperity, and peace for all countries in this room,” Trump said during the session.

He announced that, as part of his Asia tour, the US will finalize or sign new trade agreements with Japan and South Korea, and expand cooperation on energy, technology, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals.

The 47th ASEAN Summit marks the 13th meeting between the US and ASEAN. Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that both sides will adopt a joint vision for a “prosperous ASEAN and America,” as trade volume between the two reached $453 billion last year. ASEAN leaders also welcomed Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member, marking its first expansion in over two decades.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

