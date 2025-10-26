SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Attends 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Highlights Stronger US-Asia Ties

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

8 Views

US President Donald Trump attended the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, October 26, 2025 (photo: BPMI Setpres)
US President Donald Trump attended the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, October 26, 2025 (photo: BPMI Setpres)

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – US President Donald Trump attended the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, marking his first appearance at the regional meeting since 2017 in the Philippines, Anadolu Agency reported.

Trump joined Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and other Southeast Asian leaders for a family photo before participating in a working session with ASEAN and US officials.

“I’m here on a mission of friendship and goodwill and to deepen our ties of commerce, strengthen our common security, and promote stability, prosperity, and peace for all countries in this room,” Trump said during the session.

He announced that, as part of his Asia tour, the US will finalize or sign new trade agreements with Japan and South Korea, and expand cooperation on energy, technology, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals.

Also Read: Cambodia and Thailand Sign Peace Deal After Deadly Border Clashes

The 47th ASEAN Summit marks the 13th meeting between the US and ASEAN. Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that both sides will adopt a joint vision for a “prosperous ASEAN and America,” as trade volume between the two reached $453 billion last year. ASEAN leaders also welcomed Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member, marking its first expansion in over two decades.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Brazil’s Lula Slams UN Security Council Over Failure to Prevent Major Wars

TagAnwar Ibrahim ASEAN Summit Asia Tour Donald Trump japan kuala lumpur Prabowo Subianto regional stability South Korea Timor Leste trade cooperation US-ASEAN Relations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Giveaway a speech to US Congress (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Request to Cut Testimony Days in Corruption Trial

  • 4 hours ago
ASEAN-US Summit (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Palestine

ASEAN Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

  • 4 hours ago
US President Donald Trump attended the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, October 26, 2025 (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Asia

Trump Attends 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Highlights Stronger US-Asia Ties

  • 7 hours ago
Cambodia and Thailand signed a peace declaration, dubbed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, at the ASEAN Summit on Sunday (photo: Kiripost)
Asia

Cambodia and Thailand Sign Peace Deal After Deadly Border Clashes

  • 12 hours ago
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Quds Press)
Asia

Brazil’s Lula Slams UN Security Council Over Failure to Prevent Major Wars

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Indonesia

President Prabowo Approves Establishment of Directorate General for Pesantren

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 10:20 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Articles

Facing the Wall: Netanyahu and Ambitions Built on Blood

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 17:25 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
International

WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

  • Wednesday, 22 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
International

ICJ Grants Israel Another Extension in Genocide Case Filed by South Africa

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 16:43 WIB
America

UN Member States Renew Calls for Reform as Organization Marks 80th Anniversary

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 06:02 WIB
International

Turkiye Calls for UN Reform on 80th Anniversary

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 10:10 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Four Palestinians in Gaza, Despite Ceasefire

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Quds Press)
Asia

Brazil’s Lula Slams UN Security Council Over Failure to Prevent Major Wars

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Winter Nears

  • 18 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us