Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ASEAN Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

9 Views

ASEAN-US Summit (photo: BPMI Setpres)
ASEAN-US Summit (photo: BPMI Setpres)

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Southeast Asian nations on Sunday expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, urging for a “just and durable peace” in the Middle East, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We welcome your comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during the joint US-ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur. “It has given the world a glimmer of hope that even in the most intractable conflicts, diplomacy and determination can prevail.”

Anwar, who currently chairs ASEAN, voiced confidence in Trump’s leadership to help achieve lasting peace in the region. “We trust that with your leadership, Mr. President, we will achieve a just and durable peace,” said the 78-year-old Malaysian leader, speaking alongside 10 other ASEAN heads of state.

The 20-point US plan outlines a phased ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, effective since Oct. 10. It includes the exchange of hostages and prisoners, a partial Israeli withdrawal, Gaza reconstruction, and the establishment of a new governing body excluding Hamas.

Also Read: Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Request to Cut Testimony Days in Corruption Trial

The war in Gaza, which reignited after Israel broke a ceasefire in March, has killed more than 68,500 Palestinians and injured over 170,300 others since October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Continues to Use Humanitarian Aid as Political Pressure Tool in Gaza

Anwar Ibrahim ASEAN Summit ceasefire agreement Donald Trump Gaza conflict Gaza Peace Plan kuala lumpur Middle East peace US-ASEAN Relations

