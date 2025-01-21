President Prabowo Inaugurates Asahan 3 Hydroelectric Power Plant in North Sumatra

North Sumatra, MINA – President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, officially inaugurated the Asahan 3 Hydroelectric Power Plant (PLTA) in Tangga Village, Aek Songsongan, North Sumatra on Monday (January 20).

Acting Governor of North Sumatra, Agus Fatoni, highlighted the region’s strategic potential to serve as a hub for renewable energy development, citing its abundant natural resources.

“North Sumatra has vast potential to become a leading renewable energy center in Indonesia, with resources such as solar, hydropower, wind, and others,” said Fatoni during the inauguration ceremony, according to a statement received by MINA.

He also described the Asahan 3 Hydroelectric Power Plant as a source of pride for the province, highlighting its innovative construction methods and significant benefits for the community. The plant can supply electricity to approximately 113,769 households.

Also Read: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Responds to Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

“We appreciate the construction of this hydroelectric power plant. There are many aspects to be proud of. This plant is a shared pride, not only for North Sumatra but also for Indonesia. Hopefully, it can serve as a model for future hydropower projects in Indonesia,” said Fatoni.

From a separate location at the Jatigede Hydroelectric Power Plant in Sumedang, West Java, President Prabowo stated that the inauguration of electricity projects across 18 provinces marks one of the largest energy initiatives globally. He lauded the achievement as a result of the collective efforts of the Indonesian people. In addition to the hydropower plant, the inauguration also included strategic electricity projects, such as substations and power transmission networks.

“Energy is vital. We have abundant natural resources, and now we have the capability to carry out this transformation. For this reason, I believe we are now one of the countries in the world that is among the most advanced in transforming energy into renewable sources,” said the President.

Meanwhile, Wiluyo Kusdwiharto, Director of Project Management and Renewable Energy, highlighted the accelerated completion of the Asahan 3 project. Construction began in 2019 and was finalized in 2024, a timeline significantly shorter than the typical seven to ten years for similar projects.

Also Read: US Emergency Consultant Describes LA Wildfires as an Act of God

“This project is likely one of the fastest completed in Indonesia. This achievement reflects the strong collaboration between the National Electricity Company (PLN), contractors, and local governments. Without such synergy, completing a large-scale project within five years would have been impossible,” Wiluyo explained.

The Asahan 3 Hydroelectric Power Plant, with a capacity of 2×87 MW, is the first in Indonesia to implement Building Information Modelling systems. It also significantly contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing emissions by approximately 688,610 tons annually. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Health Condition of Freed Palestinians Reflects Israel’s Barbarity