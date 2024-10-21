President Prabowo Sworn in 48 Ministers at the State Palace

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has sworn in 48 ministers for the Red and White Cabinet, which includes seven Coordinating Ministers, 41 ministers, and six officials at the ministerial level. The inauguration took place at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

The ceremony began with the singing of the national anthem “Indonesia Raya,” followed by the reading of Presidential Decree No. 133 P of 2024 regarding the Establishment of State Ministries and the Appointment of Ministers for the Red and White Cabinet 2024-2029.

After that, the ministers and officials at the ministerial level took their oaths of office, led by President Prabowo.

“I swear by God that I will be loyal to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia of 1945 and will uphold all laws and regulations to the best of my ability in service to the nation and state. In carrying out my duties, I will uphold the ethics of my position and work responsibly,” reads the oath.

Following the oath, the newly appointed ministers signed the minutes of the meeting in the presence of President Prabowo Subianto, and the event concluded with the national anthem “Indonesia Raya.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)