Indonesian New Cabinet Undergoes Training at Tidar Valley Military Academy

Members of the Red and White Cabinet during a retreat at Tidar Valley (photo: Presidential Communication Office)

Magelang, MINA – The Red and White Cabinet of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is undergoing training at the Military Academy (Akmil), Tidar Valley, Magelang on Friday.

The event, which runs until Sunday, includes discussions on priority work programs and outbound activities.

Participants, including ministers, deputy ministers, heads and deputy heads of agencies, special presidential envoys, and special presidential advisors, wore field clothing of the Reserve Component (Komcad) throughout the training.

Prabowo stated that this training is not military training but aims to synchronize frequency and movement as a government.

“We must move in harmony with the same goals. The government does not work individually, but as a team,” said Prabowo.

Yusuf Permana, Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, mentioned that during the retreat, President Prabowo directly opened the training activities.

“The ministers of the Red and White Cabinet will also receive training on various topics,” said Yusuf. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)