Prabowo Calls for Unity Among Muslim Countries

Cairo, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto firmly emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among Muslim countries in his speech at the special session of the 11th Developing Eight (D-8) Summit at the Presidential Palace in the New Administrative Capital, Cairo, Egypt.

The Head of State highlighted the weakness of solidarity among Muslim countries on various issues, such as peace and humanitarian matters.

“We must face the reality of this situation. We always express support for Palestine, Syria, but what kind of support is it?” Prabowo stated on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

He noted that in several meetings, some countries issued statements of support and provided humanitarian assistance to other nations. However, according to him, this was not followed by tangible actions to bring about change.

“When our brothers are in distress, we issue statements of support and send humanitarian aid. Sorry, this is my opinion, but let’s face the reality. We must cooperate, speak with one voice, and not be divided,” he asserted.

During the occasion, Prabowo also criticized the divide and conquer strategy that continues to weaken solidarity among Muslim countries. He pointed out internal conflicts in some Muslim countries as a real example of divisions among fellow Muslims.

“When will this end? How can we help Palestine if we are fighting among ourselves? Let’s be honest with our people,” he said.

The Head of State also noted that the international community does not respect the voices of Muslim countries. He further stated that human rights issues are often not applicable to Muslims.

“Human rights are not for Muslims. This is the reality, and it is very sad. Let us do what we can, but still see the reality and be honest with ourselves,” he continued.

In closing, Prabowo reiterated his call for unity, close cooperation, and awareness of the global situation faced by Muslims. The Head of State also reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to doing its best in strengthening cooperation among Muslim countries.

“Indonesia will strive to the fullest, in any way we can, but I urge unity. I urge cooperation,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

