Ruben Onsu Officially Announces His Reversion to Islam

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian celebrity Ruben Onsu has officially announced that he has reverted to Islam during this year’s Ramadan. The announcement was made through his personal Instagram account, @ruben_onsu.

In a post quoted by MINA on Monday , Ruben apologized for the delay in sharing the news publicly. Prior to his statement, speculation about his conversion had already circulated widely on social media.

Ruben emphasized that his decision to embrace Islam was made after deep contemplation and was not influenced by his past marital issues or external pressure. He also expressed gratitude to several individuals who supported him during the process, including Habib Usman bin Yahya, celebrity Kartika Putri, and singer Lesti Kejora.

“May I remain steadfast in this path, and I sincerely apologize if I have ever made mistakes in my words or actions,” Ruben wrote in his post.

His reversion was guided by Habib Usman and received positive encouragement from fellow celebrities, particularly from the Muslim community.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

