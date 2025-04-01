SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ruben Onsu Officially Announces His Reversion to Islam

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian celebrity Ruben Onsu has officially announced that he has reverted to Islam during this year’s Ramadan. The announcement was made through his personal Instagram account, @ruben_onsu.

In a post quoted by MINA on Monday , Ruben apologized for the delay in sharing the news publicly. Prior to his statement, speculation about his conversion had already circulated widely on social media.

Ruben emphasized that his decision to embrace Islam was made after deep contemplation and was not influenced by his past marital issues or external pressure. He also expressed gratitude to several individuals who supported him during the process, including Habib Usman bin Yahya, celebrity Kartika Putri, and singer Lesti Kejora.

“May I remain steadfast in this path, and I sincerely apologize if I have ever made mistakes in my words or actions,” Ruben wrote in his post.

Also Read: Tree Falls During Eid al-Fitr Prayers in Indonesia, Two Worshippers Dead

His reversion was guided by Habib Usman and received positive encouragement from fellow celebrities, particularly from the Muslim community.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: President Prabowo PerforEid al-Fitr Prayer at Jakarta Istiqlal Mosque

Tagcelebrity spiritual journey famous Indonesian Muslims Indonesian celebrity converts to Islam Indonesian entertainment news Muslim celebrity news public figure converts to Islam Ruben Onsu conversion story Ruben Onsu embraces Islam Ruben Onsu Islamic faith Ruben Onsu Ramadan conversion Ruben Onsu religious transformation Ruben Onsu reverts to Islam Ruben Onsu shahada

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Ruben Onsu Officially Announces His Reversion to Islam

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Ruben Onsu Officially Announces His Reversion to Islam

  • 2 hours ago
Asia

Dhaka Revives 400-Year-Old Eid Festive Parade

  • 2 hours ago
America

US Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amid Cold Weather

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Attacks in Gaza Second Day of Eid al-Fitr

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 80 Palestinians in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 50,357

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Resigns, Tension Coalition

  • 5 hours ago
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Clashes Erupt in Jerusalem as Protests Escalate Against Netanyahu’s Policies

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us