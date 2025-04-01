Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Resigns, Tension Coalition

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich resigned from his position on Monday, further escalating tensions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, as reported by Israeli Channel 12.

Smotrich, who leads the far-right Religious Zionism party, will return to his seat in the Knesset as a lawmaker. The resignation follows a dispute with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir regarding the reinstatement of Knesset member Zvi Sukkot.

The Religious Zionism party accused Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, of violating political agreements made with Smotrich and Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The resignation underscores the increasing divisions within Israel’s far-right coalition, which has experienced internal disagreements over key appointments and policies in recent months. []

Also Read: Clashes Erupt in Jerusalem as Protests Escalate Against Netanyahu’s Policies

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)