Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Resigns, Tension Coalition

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich resigned from his position on Monday, further escalating tensions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, as reported by Israeli Channel 12.

Smotrich, who leads the far-right Religious Zionism party, will return to his seat in the Knesset as a lawmaker. The resignation follows a dispute with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir regarding the reinstatement of Knesset member Zvi Sukkot.

The Religious Zionism party accused Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, of violating political agreements made with Smotrich and Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The resignation underscores the increasing divisions within Israel’s far-right coalition, which has experienced internal disagreements over key appointments and policies in recent months. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBezalel Smotrich far-right politics Israel government Israeli politics Itamar Ben-Gvir Knesset Netanyahu Coalition political divisions Religious Zionism party resignation

