PFA President Withheld by Israeli Forces upon His Return from Paris Olympics

Ramallah, MINA – The Football Association condemns the withholding of Jibril Rajoup, President of the Palestinian Fottball Association (PFA) upon his return through his return Karama/King Hussein Bridge crossing with Jordan from the Paris 2024 Olympics Games, Wafa reports.

The Football Association said in a statement that committing such actions were due to the unprecedented immunity given by Israel, including in FIFA and international sports in general.

The Association commented regarding Rajoub’s withheld, stressing such acts must end.

It called on FIFA and the International Olympic Committee to take immediate steps to protect Palestinian football and sports, including taking effective measures to end Israeli violations, attacks and crimes against Palestinian sports, FIFA regulations and the Olympic Charter.

The statement stressed that this latest Israeli attack against the President of the Palestinian Football Association must be a reminder of the documented crimes and attacks committed by the Israeli occupation forces, with the participation of the Israeli Football Association, against Palestinian sports, which led to the killing of hundreds, the injury and exile of many, the destruction of infrastructure and the banning of sports activities.

FIFA, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), regional and national Olympic and football federations, and the international community as a whole, recalled that Rajoub’s withholding came after several threats against him over the efforts of the Palestinian Football Association and the Palestinian Olympic Committee to stop Israeli violations against Palestinian sport. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)