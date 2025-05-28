Three Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured by Israeli Forces at Gaza Aid Center

Gaza, MINA – Israeli forces killed three Palestinians and injured 46 others on Tuesday during an aid distribution operation in Rafah, southern Gaza, according to a statement from the Gaza Government Media Office, Anadolu Agency reported.

The office accused the Israeli army of committing a massacre against starving civilians gathered near designated “buffer zones,” where aid centers had been established.

Seven people are still reported missing following the incident. The Gaza office noted that several civilians were injured earlier when Israeli troops opened fire on crowds at a U.S.-supported aid distribution site.

“The Israeli occupation’s plan for aid distribution in the so-called buffer zone has failed disastrously,” the statement said.

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian supplies, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. Human rights organizations and international reports continue to warn of the deteriorating situation.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023, has led to the deaths of over 54,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children. Despite growing global calls for a ceasefire, Israeli operations continue unabated. []

