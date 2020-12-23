Peace Figure, Jusuf Kalla Visit Afghanistan to Continue Peace Efforts

Kabul, MINA – The peace figure HM Jusuf Kalla visited Kabul for three days until December 25, 2020 to fulfill the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in order to continue efforts to create peace in the country.

He continued to work for peace even though he no longer served as Vice President. He currently serves as Chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) and Chairman of the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI). Thus, it was the written statement received by MINA on Tuesday.

Jusuf Kalla’s spokesman, Husain Abdullah, said that apart from peace, this visit also discussed human and economic issues.

Apart from meeting with President Ashraf, the plan is for JK to also meet the Head of the Afghanistan Reconciliation Council Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Minister of Hajj, and others.

Husain said JK wanted to continue what the government had initiated when he became Vice President.

“So far, the Indonesian government has collaborated in realizing peace, especially in the field of education. So far Indonesia has accepted Afghan students and people to learn more about diversity, “he said.

Previously, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin responded positively to JK’s plan by ordering the Vice President’s Secretariat to prepare various things that were needed. (T/RE1)

