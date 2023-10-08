Jusuf Kalla: Hamas Attacks on Israel Carried out for Freedom and Independence

Jakarta, MINA – The 10th and 12th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla said that Hamas’ attack on Israel was part of the struggle to gain independence.

“This is an extraordinary action taken for freedom and independence,” said Kalla after the opening of the Basic Life Support Training for Marbot and Mosque Congregants at the Istiqlal Mosque, Central Jakarta on Sunday.

Furthermore, this Aceh, Poso and Ambon peace figure assessed that the Hamas attack on Israel was a sudden attack and rarely happened.

“This was an attack that was carried out in secrecy, extraordinary planning and rarely happened,” said the DMI General Chair.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, announced the start of a major military operation, responding to Israel’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque which is still ongoing today, with rockets targeting enemy locations such as Israeli airports and military installations.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Hamas and Israel in the last few days has caused the number of victims to continue to increase. In several reports, the death toll on both sides was more than 500 people and the injured number was more than 2,500 people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)