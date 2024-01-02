10 Afghan Students Receive Scholarships in Indonesia

Yogyakarta, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi visited Yogyakarta Muhammadiyah University to meet 10 Afghan students and 33 other students from various developing countries who are recipients of Indonesian scholarships.

As quoted from the Kemlu.go.id page on Monday, the Indonesian Foreign Minister conveyed the importance of South-South cooperation amidst today’s global challenges.

Retno advised that when students return to their home countries, they can become educational agents who share knowledge with society, agents of tolerance who respect diversity, agents of collaboration who develop cooperation and friendship between countries; and agents of peace who are able to prevent conflict in the world as potential leaders in the future.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister also emphasized that education, especially for women, is the key to the progress and resilience of a country and to building a brighter future. Indonesia has committed to realizing the principle of ‘education for all’.

This educational commitment is reflected, among other things, through concrete follow-up to the International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education (ICAWE), which was held by Indonesia and Qatar in Bali, December 2022.

ICAWE produces real collaboration between the international community, government and the private sector in the form of various cooperation programs related to education. (T/RE1/P2)

