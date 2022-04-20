Palestinians Call to Stop Israeli Flag March in Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian Activists and figures called for a comprehensive demonstration in order to confront the attacks of the occupation and its settlers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, ahead of the launch of the so-called Israeli flags march scheduled for this afternoon, Wednesday.

The calls demanded that the Palestinians flock to Al-Aqsa Mosque and work to thwart the Israeli march of the flags.

Settler groups decided to hold a flag march in Al-Aqsa Mosque at five o’clock today, Wednesday, coinciding with the repeated Israeli incursions during what is known as the Jewish “Passover”, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

Jerusalemite activist Lama Khater warned against the occupation’s efforts to establish the temporal and spatial division of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Khater emphasized that the increasing number of Jewish intrusions into Al-Aqsa Mosque every day, and the increasing suppression of the occupation against Palestinian worshipers in Jerusalem, paves the way for the adoption of the temporal and spatial division.

In turn, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, described the Israeli occupation’s continued attacks and incursions into the mosque as “playing with fire.”

“We do not trust the occupation because it is treachery, so we will maintain our permanent presence to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Sabri said, adding that the mosque is not for the Palestinians alone, but for all Arabs and Muslims to take their part in defending it.

The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque expected that the tense situation would lead to an explosion, stressing that “everything is possible in Jerusalem.”

He continued: “Everyone has to do his duty, and Allah will hold accountable all those who fail to defend Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The Jerusalem teacher, Khadija Khweis, confirmed that the goal was and still is to prevent zionist extremists’ storming of Al-Aqsa during Ramadan.

In a related context, Dr. Al-Abdullah Idris stressed the importance of the massive existence of Muslims in Al-Aqsa to confront the Jewish danger against the mosque. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)