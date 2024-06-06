OIC Condemns Israeli Flag March in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned Wednesday an Israeli flag march in East Jerusalem to mark Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to witnesses, Israeli right-wing groups staged the march through Jerusalem’s Old City, with right-wing settlers gathering provocatively in the city’s Muslim Quarter.

Israeli right-wingers attacked Palestinian residents in Jerusalem’s Old City during the march, witnesses said.

In a statement, the Jeddah-based organization strongly denounced Israeli incursions “into Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem and allowing settlers to organize a provocative march” in the city.

“Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine and is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967,” the pan-Islamic grouping said.

“We reject any measures or decisions aimed at imposing Israel’s alleged sovereignty over this city and its holy sites as they are considered illegal,” it added.

Palestinians hold firm to East Jerusalem as the capital of their hoped-for state, citing international resolutions that do not recognize Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1981. (T/RE1/P2)

